MOSES LAKE - Traffic upgrade work will soon begin on one of Moses Lake’s busiest roads. The city says crews will begin to replace the controller system at the traffic lights at the Stratford Rd. and Walmart/WinCo. intersection and the Stratford and Valley intersection.
Jeff Holm of the city of Moses Lake says the new controller system replaces the existing one that’s been in place since the 1980’s. Holm says the new system will create more efficient traffic flow, better illumination visibility, and more reliability.
City crews will also be adding a flashing left turn arrow, which is a sign that drivers must yield to crossing pedestrians as motorists attempt to make a left turn.
Work on the traffic lights is expected to happen March 22 through March 25 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane.
Within two weeks after March 25, Holm says crews will resurface and revise the traffic lanes at those same intersections, adding an additional left turn lane and making right-turn lanes ‘right turn only.’