An elementary school in Moses Lake is missing some items after it was burglarized over the weekend. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Larson Heights Elementary school staff reported the crime to police at about 8:14 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance video showed throughout the weekend that multiple subjects had entered and exited a storage shed. Forcible entry was also made into a the school through a utility room. Leaf blowers, an electronic whiteboard, and a gas can were stolen. The suspects are apparently still at large. The investigation continues.
featured
Moses Lake elementary school burglarized
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Moses Lake elementary school burglarized
- State asking for public input on proposal that intends to reduce risk of pneumonia among bighorn sheep in Chelan County
- Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts oil output
- Mariners lose to Astros after Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th inning of game 1 of ADLS
- U.S. Department of Justice awards $483,552 grant to augment mental health resources at Kittitas County Jail
- Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy
- GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns
- Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial
- Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
- EXPLAINER: What next in the Florida school shooter trial?
- To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden
- Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1
- Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR
- 20 years after Bali bombings, 'the ache does not dim'
- Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
- Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
- Ex-San Antonio cop is charged with aggravated assault for shooting teen who was eating a hamburger in a car
- Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS