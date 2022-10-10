MOSES LAKE - A local farm with figurative and literal roots in Moses Lake is gaining notoriety for its charitable persona.
Since 2020, the Loera family has grown pumpkins in south Moses Lake for the betterment of those less fortunate. The seasonal effort is now known as the 'Great Pumpkinfest.'
Spearheaded by Joshua Loera and his father, Javier Loera, the Great Pumpkinfest involves a number of donations of hundreds to thousands of pumpkins to schools, restaurants and non-profits, mostly in Spokane.
After 30 years of farming in the area, the Loeras decided to donate some of their pumpkins to the hungry and give away their financial yields to non-profits in Spokane when the pandemic struck in 2020.
"In 2020, the pandemic affected our local businesses, families, and the entire community. No one was prepared for it. With 30 plus years of agriculture experience, The Loera Family had an idea to grow and sell pumpkins to raise money for children in the community. With the help of many community members, they were able to connect with multiple nonprofits that shared that mission," the Loera family wrote on their website: seeyouatthepatch.org.
In the fall of 2020, $34,000 in revenue generated from sales of pumpkins grown by the Loera's was donated to Bite2Go. Bite2Go is part of 2nd Harvest Food Bank out of Spokane. 2nd Harvest's Bite2Go program provides weekend food supplies to less fortunate kids during the school year. The $34,000 donated by the Loera family helped feed 160 kids for the entire school year.
Happy with results seen in 2020, the Loera family set higher goals by growing more pumpkins which led to $42,000 in pumpkin sales in 2021. Organizations that benefited from the $42,000 sum were Bite2Go, Ronald McDonald House, Generation Alive and YoungLife.
For the 3rd annual Great Pumpkinfest in 2022, the Loera's already donated 3,000 pumpkins to Adams Elementary School in Spokane and have raised $30,000 from the sale of 3,500 pumpkins. In total, the Loera's harvested 8,000 pumpkins in 2022 with more to be donated and sold. The fundraising goal this year is over $40,000 in addition to all the donated pumpkins.
The Loera have done minor donations to schools and organizations in Moses Lake. They hope to establish a Grant County-based branch of the The Great Pumpkinfest so that more people can benefit from the Loera family's good deeds.
Joshua Loera and his siblings were born and raised in Moses Lake. Joshua's parents still live in Moses Lake and manage the farm where the pumpkins are grown. Joshua, his wife and their two kids live in Spokane and now own and operate a business. Joshua and the rest of his family make it an annual tradition to recruit volunteers to plant the pumpkins and harvest them for a good cause.
To learn more about The Great Pumpkinfest, go to seeyouatthepatch.org.