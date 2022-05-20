MOSES LAKE - At 6'5" weighing 350 lbs., 38-year-old James Baker's hulking stature would serve him well in an arena that requires strength and brawn, but his passionate, personable demeanor and zeal for his community could qualify him for candidacy in the political ring. That's why Baker filed for candidacy in hopes of becoming Grant County's next sheriff.
The Moses Lake potato farmer says the Sheriff's reactive, rather than proactive approach to farm theft and vandalism inspired him to run for Grant County Sheriff despite not having any law enforcement experience.
"Farms are being hammered by thefts, and there isn’t a farm out there not getting robbed, tagged or vandalized. The Sheriff's service is unsatisfactory and they are not proactive and are more reactive. I know they’re trying but I think we knew we need a new perspective," Baker told iFIBER ONE News.
Baker is a lifelong farmer who grows spuds on about 200 acres.
"I love Grant County and I appreciate what it's done for me and my family, and I think it needs better," he added.
Baker says he possesses the leadership experience that would translate into the Sheriff's office.
"The Sheriff role is a leadership role and I have leadership and I’m used to working with people and I’ll be looking to surround myself with people who are ready for a change of culture."
Baker says adhering to the constitution would be a focal point during his tenure as Sheriff.
"I plan to put the constitution first and uphold the constitution."
After officially filing for candidacy Friday morning, Baker says he plans to formally announce his campaign next Wednesday.
Baker is married and a father of four children.
He'll be running against current Grant County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joey Kriete and former Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris.
However, if Baker were elected as sheriff and given the fact that he has no formal law enforcement training, he would have to comply with RCW 36.28.025. According to RCW 36.28.025, a person who files a declaration of candidacy for the office of sheriff after September 1, 1979, shall have, within twelve months of assuming office, a certificate of completion of a basic law enforcement training program which complies with standards adopted by the criminal justice training commission pursuant to RCW 43.101.080 and * 43.101.160.