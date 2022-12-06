MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Fire Department has received a state grant to be used to reduce 911 calls that don’t require ambulance transport.
The city department is one of 19 cities in the state to receive grants to create an alternative response team program. The grants were awarded from the Association of Washington Cities.
The Moses Lake Fire Department is getting $108,688 in grant funds.
The goal of the alternative response program is to reduce frequent 911 calls not requiring a medical transport by a total of 10 percent within the the first year and 25 percent of calls for frequent users.
“By reducing the burden these excess calls present, the program will support traditional services by freeing up time to respond to calls, complete daily required workloads, and train more efficiently,” according to the fire department.
The grant will fund one nonuniform staff member.
Clients of the program will receive case management services, working with community partners to help meet the needs of vulnerable groups. The program will also provide Moses Lake with education to prevent injury caused by falls within the aging population.
The program is expected to grow over time to provide community health worker services such as proactive blood pressure monitoring and medication usage observations, along with other needs of the community.
Statewide, the Alternative Response Team Grant program provides cities funding to create and support programs within different alternative response models including law enforcement assisted diversion, community assistance referral and education services and mobile crisis teams.