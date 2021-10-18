MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Fire Department is losing three firefighters as Monday is the deadline for the state COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
Fire Chief Brett Bastian says the department will be without “significant experience levels” as the three employees now without a job include a captain and lieutenant.
The city says eight fire department members had requested exemptions from the vaccine requirement, which were approved. The city initially granted accommodations for all eight employees before going through an evaluation of the job duties to determine if the unvaccinated employees could be accommodated.
“Questions that were asked: Are they subject to state licenses? Are they in a place where they would provide direct patient care? Our firefighters live together 24-7. Is there a position where they don’t provide direct patient care or have immediate interaction with staff that does?,” city officials stated.
After the evaluation with staff and Bastian, it was determined accommodations could not be made.
“Our insurer counseled the city that if we were to act against the mandates and put an unvaccinated employee in a situation where we receive a claim, then there is no coverage,” city officials stated. “We are a city that needs every penny of our reserve funds to bolster up the infrastructure of our community, not in fighting lawsuits.”
Six that were granted exemptions have since been vaccinated, according to city officials. One of the three leaving the department is retiring and had not requested an exemption.
“We are a municipality that is subject to state and federal laws that have been delivered regarding vaccine mandates,” City Manage Allison Williams said. “We have been working diligently with the International Association of Firefighters through the process of compliance. In the end, we will have two firefighter/EMTs leave the city’s employment and one captain. The decision has been difficult and we greatly appreciate the years of service the employees provided to the city. Firefighters have had an extremely difficult job during COVID providing care to the city’s most vulnerable. We truly wish the situation was different. The city is also a recipient of various federal funding sources, so the federal mandate is being evaluated as well.”
Bastian says the department has a plan in place to move forward with provisional firefighters to fill the gaps temporarily before new hires can be made.