RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Moses Lake firefighter’s foundation is doing some good well beyond the borders of Grant County.
Mike Miner is the executive director of the Firefighters for Kids Foundation. The Firefighters for Kids Foundation was started in 2005 with volunteer firefighters visiting children’s hospitals in the Spokane area. The foundation has now grown to provide Christmas gifts and meals, Easter events and fundraiser efforts at both children’s hospitals and the Ronald McDonald House.
On Feb. 16, the Sager family of Rathdrum, Idaho lost their home to a fire displacing the parents of 2, 4, and 7-year-old children.
On Friday, Miner and the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District out of Hayden, Idaho will supply the Sager family with clothing, food, toys, gift certificates, and more to the Sager family.
The money for the donations were raised through various fundraising events.
During 2020 holiday season, Miner’s foundation provided gifts and food to 309 children in Grant County alone.