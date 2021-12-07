MOSES LAKE - Elementary school students in Moses Lake received some much-needed warmth thanks to the Moses Lake Firefighters Local 1258 Operation Warm campaign.
About 100 winter coats were recently distributed to students at Groff, Midway, Lakeview and Garden Heights elementary schools as part of the annual distribution.
The brand new coats, purchased through the firefighters benevolent fund, were distributed to students in need. In partnership with teachers, students are identified, fitted and the new coats are supplied by firefighters who visit each school.
“It truly puts a smile on my face and a glow in my heart when we are able to give back to the children in this community where I serve,” said Operation Warm coordinator and firefighter Jason Koziol.
Over the past six years, Moses Lake Firefighters Local 1258 have purchased and distributed more than 600 new winter coats to children in the community.