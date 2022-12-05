Hundreds of new coats purchased through the Moses Lake Firefighters 1258 benevolent fund will be given away this week a various local schools. Moses Lake Firefighter Jason Koziol says coats will be given away at four different schools between 9 am. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Longview 9am
Larson Heights 10 am
Garden Heights 1:15pm
Peninsula 2pm
“It truly puts a smile on my face and a glow in my heart when we are able to give back to the children in this community where I serve,” said Operation Warm coordinator and firefighter Jason Koziol.
Over the past six years, Moses Lake Firefighters Local 1258 have purchased and distributed more than 600 new winter coats to children in the community.