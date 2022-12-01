MOSES LAKE - After years of planning and months of building, the move into the new Moses Lake Food Bank facility begins this month. The new warehouse and distribution center is situated just north of SR 17, across the road from Home Depot in Moses Lake.
Moses Food Bank Board Member Chris Hansen says the official move in date has been set for Dec. 9. Hansen says the food bank is awaiting to get occupancy certification from the city of Moses Lake.
Hansen says the transition will likely be a piecemeal process with the hope of not shutting down food bank operations. Hansen says the goal is to be fully moved in and operating by Jan. 1, 2023.
In 2013, Marchand Construction of Moses Lake donated the land to the food bank. $2 million was set aside in the 2019-2021 capital budget for construction of the new site.
Project Coordinator Lisa Whitney says a new distribution center would significantly increase food safety as well as storage capacity and allow for efficient food transportation practices.
The Moses Lake Food Bank distribution center provides food to 33 food pantries in five counties. It is currently situated on Marina Drive in the city.
The project’s reported price tag is just under $3 million.