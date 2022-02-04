MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after he was found with homemade explosive devices in 2019.
Timothy Riggins pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Spokane to possession of unregistered destructive devices. He was sentenced this week to 70 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, according to court records.
On Nov. 3, 2019, Riggins threatened and robbed a woman in Moses Lake, fleeing in the woman’s car, according to Moses Lake police. The victim told police Riggins had a “bomb” and she was concerned he would use the device. Riggins had threatened to “blow her up” before stealing her car.
Riggins was located shortly after in the Gateway Estates neighborhood and ran from police. Riggins made it to an acquaintance’s home and went inside.
Officers found Riggins hiding inside a washing machine, according to police.
Moses Lake police retraced Riggin’s path and located some of the woman’s belongings, as well as three homemade explosives. Riggins had attached nails to the outside of three large firework shells, according to court records.
The Richland Bomb Squad was called in to safely remove the devices.
Riggins was charged in Grant County Superior Court with robbery and possession of an explosive device. He later posted bail and failed to show for court hearings. Police tracked Riggins down to a home in Othello in April 2020. Charges in Grant County are expected to be dismissed as part of the federal plea agreement.