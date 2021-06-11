MOSES LAKE - After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Freedom Festival in Moses Lake is back on for Fourth of July weekend.
Country singer Craig Morgan was announced this week as the headliner for the July 2-4 event at McCosh Park in Moses Lake. Morgan has charted 25 songs on the Billboard charts with hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”
Morgan is set to perform at 7 p.m. on July 3. The concert is free to attend.
The July 4 firework show is also set to return, with the show starting around 10 p.m. on July 4.
The Moses Lake Farmers Market will be open on July 3.
More events and entertainment will be announced as they are scheduled.
For more information on the Freedom Festival, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mlfreedomfest/