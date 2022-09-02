MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
“These really small communities don’t get good support, but they do support the Home Center. The bulk of the inventory bought from us comes from the smaller towns in the region,” McSteen told iFIBER ONE News. “When I have the opportunity to support these towns, I do it. No one approached us about.”
Each year, McSteen says the Home Center hand-picks organizations it wants to donate to without solicitation from the parties it chooses to give to.
McSteen says his donation went to the Lind Calvary Assembly of God Church via the Lind Ministries Association. Money was managed and delegated through the Bank of Columbia.
Monies can now be given electronically through Venmo. Search; Lind Ministerial @Lind- Ministerial. If a 4 digit verification # is needed, it is 7176.
Reportedly, only three of the five homes lost to the Lind fire were insured.