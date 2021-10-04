MOSES LAKE - She may be little, but a so-called ‘princess warrior’ has managed to stand tall against a dangerous illness that was reportedly induced by coronavirus.
7-year-old Harmony Rowe of Moses Lake contracted Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a deadly sickness tied to COVID-19.
According to a gofundme.com page established to support Harmony Rowe's family, her entire household contracted coronavirus six weeks ago. After recovering from coronavirus, Harmony was rushed to a hospital emergency room in Moses Lake on her birthday where it was discovered that she had low blood pressure and a fever of 105. Harmony was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in Spokane where she was diagnosed with (MIS-C).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a severe inflammatory syndrome that have occurred in children who have contracted coronavirus. The CDC says patients with MIS-C are presented with a persistent fever and a constellation of symptoms including hypotension, multiorgan (e.g., cardiac, gastrointestinal, renal, hematologic, dermatologic and neurologic inflammation). Respiratory issues were also a factor in some cases.
Across the U.S., the CDC reports that 4,661 patients had contracted MIS-C; out of those total cases 41 people died. The median age of MIS-C patients is 9-years-old.
As of Oct. 2, Harmony continues to recover, but is not yet discharged and likely won’t be for at least a week according to friends and family.
A gofundme has been set up for the family to assist with expenses. All funds raised will be going directly to Harmony’s parents to help pay for food, lodging, gas and if enough is raised and bills.