MOSES LAKE - Grocery Outlet in Moses Lake is set to kick off its 11th annual “Independence from Hunger Food Drive” later this month.
The food drive campaign runs from June 23 to July 31. Grocery outlet is teaming up with an organization called Care Sacks to collect cash donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable food in store, according to a company press release.
Grocery Outlet is holding a kick-off event on June 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds raised during the event will be matched by owners Paul and Kris Emerson, up to $500. The event includes live music and food vendors. Hope Source and Care Sacks staff will also be on hand to answer any questions.
Customers can show their support for the food drive by:
- Donating $5 or more in store or online and receiving a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more
- Purchasing a pre-made bag that includes an assortment of groceries
- Make an in store donation at the register
- Donate online at www.caresacks.com.
The Care Sacks program is run by a group of volunteers to make each lunches every week for those in need. The lunches are distributed through the Open Doors Sleep Center in Moses Lake and the local food bank.
The Moses Lake Grocery Outlet has set a goal of raising $10,000 this year, which would fund 120 sack lunches every week of the year.