MOSES LAKE - A local biker club is asking citizens to spare are sleeping bag to help transients stay warm overnight at Moses Lake’s Open Doors Sleep Center.
Amigos MC of Moses Lake will hold their 1st annual sleeping bag drive on Jan. 15. The donation drive will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Penhallurick’s True Value store on Stratford Road in Moses Lake.
Amigos MC will accept new or gently used sleeping bags.
The enclosed sleeping units at the Open Doors Sleep Center are insulated to keep the temperature inside 30 degrees warmer than the outside. That means if temperatures drop into the single digits, it can be near-freezing inside the units.
The sleep center does offer warming fixtures outside of the units to help guests stay warm.