MOSES LAKE - A pursuit suspect who reportedly broke into a Moses Lake home was shot by the homeowner in self-defense, according to Moses Lake police.
Grant County deputies had located a stolen vehicle just before midnight Sunday in the area of Wheeler Road and Road O. The driver failed to stop for deputies, who terminated the pursuit.
Moses Lake police found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the 1400 block of South Cougar Drive. While officers were setting up a perimeter, a 911 call was made by a woman who told police someone had broken into her home and confronted her. The woman shot the suspect, who was located exiting the home by police, according to police.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for non life threatening injuries.
No other details on the shooting have been released. Moses Lake police continue to investigate.