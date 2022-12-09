MOSES LAKE - The Boeing 747's history with the Port of Moses Lake may not come full circle. Boeing's first maiden 747 aircraft marked '1' for being the first one landed at the Grant County International Airport (formerly Larson Airfield) in 1969 for testing.
The airship's presence drew a large crowd of spectators onto the tarmac for a glimpse of Boeing's largest commercial aircraft. The Port of Moses Lake was home to thousands of Boeing 747 test flights as variations of the mega plane developed. Until 2008, Japan Airlines trained its 747 pilots, co-pilots and flight engineers at the Grant County International Airport.
Despite the 747's long relationship with Moses Lake, the very last 747 that rolled out of production this week at Paine Field in Everett doesn't have an itinerary that includes Moses Lake, according to Grant County International Airport Director Rich Mueller.
"While it is sad to see the end of production for such a magnificent aircraft, the Port of Moses Lake is proud to have supported flight testing for the very first Boeing 747 and all of its iterations along the way," Mueller told iFIBER ONE News. "The 747 was an integral part of the Port logo for many years and I think it is fair to say we will always think of her as the Queen of the Skies. So many people in Moses Lake had their first experience with the Boeing 747 thanks to Japan Airlines," Mueller added.
Mueller noted that he may have the ability to entice Boeing's last 747 to Moses Lake for a ceremonious flight, but it's likely a long shot.
The final customer is the cargo carrier Atlas Air, which ordered four 747-8 freighters early this year.
So why is the 747 going away?
Over the past 15 years or so, Boeing and its European rival Airbus released new wide-body planes with two engines instead of the 747’s four. They were more fuel-efficient and profitable.
Delta was the last U.S. airline to use the 747 for passenger flights, which ended in 2017, although some other international carriers continue to fly it, including the German airline Lufthansa.
Boeing’s roots are in the Seattle area, and it has assembly plants in Washington state and South Carolina. The company announced in May that it would move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia.
The move to the Washington, D.C., area puts its executives closer to key federal government officials and the Federal Aviation Administration, which certifies Boeing passenger and cargo planes.
Boeing’s relationship with the FAA has been strained since deadly crashes of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, in 2018 and 2019. The FAA took nearly two years — far longer than Boeing expected — to approve design changes and allow the plane back in the air. Many of those planes remain stored at the Grant County International Airport.