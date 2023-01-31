The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Moses Lake is under new ownership. The 3-story, 84-room hotel was sold to Hogback Development of Yakima. Hogback happens to also own the building that will soon house Chipotle and MOD Pizza across the street off Maiers Road.
"We are excited to ramp up the guest experience at this 5-year old hotel and are thrilled once again to partner with THG on our 4th branded hotel property together...," the company wrote in a social media post.
Built by John Ferguson of Ferguson Properties (Moses Lake Hotel Partners) out of Liberty, Missouri, construction on the hotel began in April 2016.
According to the Grant County Assessor's website, the property's value as of 2023 is $6,445,180.
As for Hogback's Chipotle and MOD Pizza restaurants, they are expected to open by the end of this spring. The commercial building's third tenant for the space between the two eateries has yet to be found.