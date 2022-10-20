MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night.
Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another.
The cousin of the man who lived in the burning home told iFIBER ONE News that his cousin was airlifted for smoke inhalation and severe burns; his cousin's wife was killed in the blaze.
Poplowski says the fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The burned home is situated in the 8900 block of Craw Lane near Travis Drive.
We'll have more information after further investigation reveals more about the blaze.