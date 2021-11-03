MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Ice Rink is tentatively scheduled to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 19.
The rink was initially set to open Nov. 12 but the date was pushed back due to warm weather.
“We’re excited to be able to open this year as we’ve had to make many accommodations and changes due to the construction of the new recreation center where the former batting cages and parking lot once sat,” said Recreation Supervisor Tom Los.
It takes Parks and Recreation crews half a week to build the ice for the rink.
Public skating sessions will be similar to last season but admission and rentals can only be purchased on site. Skating sessions last 90 minutes each and are offered every day except for hockey nights on Tuesday and Thursday. Season passes are also available.
Session admission is $4 for adults and $3 for kids ages 5-17 and seniors age 65 and older. Children 4 and under are free. Skate rental are also offered for $6 for all ages. Season passes can be purchased online at MLrec.com. Parks and Recreation also offers skating lessons, beginning hockey lessons and stick and puck.
Kids can still sign up for hockey through the Moses Lake Youth Hockey Association by calling 509-750-1070, and adult hockey is still taking registration; anyone interested can call 509-361-9672.