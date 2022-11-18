MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Ice Rink is set to open for the season Friday afternoon.
The ice rink, located at 610 S. Yakima Ave., will be open for public skate from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
Admission for each 90 minute session is $6 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 17, $3 for age 65 and up and ages 4 and under are free. Skate rentals are $4 per person. Season passes and 10-admission punch cards are also available.
The ice rink season is scheduled to run through Sunday, Feb. 26.
For more information on ice rink hours, skating lessons, hockey and other programs, visit www.cityofml.com/271/ice-rink.
The city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is reminding the public the new Larson Recreation Center next door to the ice rink remains under construction and is not yet open to the public.