MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Kiwanis and Moses Lake Trails Planning Team are inviting families to a bike rodeo on Saturday.
The free event starts at 9:30 a.m at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex on Central Drive. Families are encouraged to bring their bikes and helmets for events and activities, including learning basic skills and safety awareness and obstacle courses.
Participants can also learn how to fix a flat tire and complete bike registrations and safety inspections from Moses Lake police.
Organizers are also raffling off more than 20 bikes, including a bike lock and air pump. The raffle is at 10:45 a.m. and participants must be present to win.
There will be a limited supply of bike helmets given away during the event on a first come, first serve basis.
Informational sheets will be available to take home.