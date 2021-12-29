MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Liquor has reopened after it was shuttered due to a destructive fire on Jan. 30.
Mike Ventura, the store’s owner, says he reopened the store on Dec. 6.
Ventura says the new store is laid out the same with new flooring, ceilings and lighting. Ventura says the new layout allows for a slight increase in inventory.
Ventura says the store burned earlier this year after a burglary/arson took place. He says no suspects have been found.
Moses Lake Liquor is located across the street from Lake Bowl and Papa’s Casino off Stratford Road.