MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say they are aware of neo-Nazi propaganda that's been tossed onto the ground throughout the city.
Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says he's received messages about the memos that were distributed in clear plastic ziplock bags that contained rice as a weight so they could be thrown with more control.
Fuhr says the messages were found in the downtown and Montlake Park area on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and throughout last week.
Fuhr says there are no known local neo-Nazi chapters, but the Aryan Freedom Network is claiming responsibility for the propaganda in Moses Lake.
Washington state is also home to one of the largest chapters of Atomwaffen, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). SPLC says the Washington state chapter of Atomwaffen is based out of Seattle and has been labeled as a "terrorist cell." SPLC identified two other neo-nazi groups that are known as "14 First" and "Folkish Resistance Movement."
"This is the first time I've seen neo-Nazi literature in my six years in Moses Lake," Fuhr told iFIBER ONE News.
In October 2022, a neo-nazi group reportedly hung signage over the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake. It's unknown as to whether Aryan Freedom Network was responsible for the showing.