MOSES LAKE - The third Love’s Travel Stop from Ritzville to Ellensburg along Interstate 90 is slated to open later this month.
Construction on the massive fuel station and convenience store began in August 2021.
Initially, Love’s was supposed to be completed and open for business on Dec. 5, 2021. However, construction reportedly fell behind schedule resulting in postponement of the opening date.
On Monday, City of Moses Lake spokeswoman Lynne Lynch reported that the intended opening date for the travel plaza is April 21, 2022.
The 11,500 square-foot building is off I-90 on Prichard Road just south of the Chevron.
The Love’s building will also house a Taco John’s fast-food restaurant.
A representative with the Love's Travel Stop told iFIBER ONE News that fuel station/convenience store and the fast-food restaurant will employee up to about 90 people.