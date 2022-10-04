NEW STANTON, Penn. — A Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife last month will be returned to Washington after he waived his right to extradition proceedings.
Charles Bergman remains held in a Pennsylvania county prison. He waived his right to further extradition hearings following a court appearance Tuesday.
Under state law, Bergman will be transported back to Washington within 10 days. Once back in Washington, he will be booked into Lincoln County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.
Bergman was charged in Lincoln County a day after Theresa Bergman’s body was found by a farmer in rural Lincoln County on Sept. 22. Investigators say she had a traumatic injury to her head, believed to have been caused by a shovel. Investigators say Bergman has purchased a shovel on Sept. 17 in Moses Lake.
The Bergman’s had been reported missing after the two were last seen at the Spokane International Airport early in the morning on Sept. 18. Theresa Bergman has flown to New York on Sept. 10 to visit a former boyfriend. Family members told investigators she had recently asked Charles for a separation.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reached out to U.S. Marshals shortly after an arrest warrant was issued for Charles Bergman. He was taken into custody without incident in New Stanton, Penn. on Sept. 23.