EASTON - A Moses Lake resident was among three people injured in a collision on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon near Easton.
Peter C. Hammer, a 78-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2020 Subaru Forester west on I-90 when he reportedly attempted to merge into another lane as the driver of a 2017 Dodge Ram was passing by.
The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup truck to collide with a highway barrier before rolling. The truck came to rest blocking all three westbound lanes, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Hammer’s vehicle came to a stop on the shoulder.
Hammer was injured and treated on scene. His passenger, a 63-year-old Moses Lake resident, was not hurt.
The driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Issaquah resident Aaron R. Bernier, and one of his passengers, a 14-year-old girl, were injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Another teenage girl in the pickup was not hurt.
The state patrol says an improper merge by Hammer was the cause of the crash and any citations are pending.