MOSES LAKE - 28-year-old Samuel Adams of Moses Lake is behind bars after he and 40-year-old Brian Wallace of Omak allegedly burglarized a home and made off with over $20,000 in cash in Okanogan County last week.
A press release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office states that the burglary occurred at around 10:31 a.m. at a home on Chesaw Road in Oroville on Sunday.
After further investigation, deputies were able to identify the two suspects.
On Tuesday, June 28, at 4:25 p.m., a deputy arrested Adams at a motel in Tonasket. Law enforcement was able to recover some of the stolen money as well as a vehicle Adams had purchased with the stolen cash.
Adams was booked into the Okanogan County Jail for residential burglary, 1st degree theft and outstanding warrants.
Wallace remains at large.