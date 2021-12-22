MOSES LAKE - A 25-year-old Moses Lake man has been arrested in connection to a child rape investigation.
Richard Jensen Jr. was booked into Grant County jail for two counts of first-degree rape of a child, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office was contacted by Child Protective Services back on Oct. 27 about an 11-year-old girl who was pregnant. Detectives interviewed Jensen and he allegedly admitted to having sex with the girl.
Once the baby was born, DNA samples were collected and sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. Investigators say the results showed Jensen is the father of the child.
Jensen was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into jail.
“Due to the sensitivity of this case, additional information is understandably withheld to protect the identity and well-being of the victim, the baby and their family,” sheriff’s office officials stated.