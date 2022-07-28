BURBANK — A Moses Lake man was among two people injured in a collision Wednesday evening on state Route 12 near Burbank.
John R. Parks, a 37-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 west on SR 12, approaching the junction with SR 730. He reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound 2011 Dodge Ram, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Parks and his passenger, a 26-year-old Richland resident, were taken to hospitals in the Tri-Cities for their injuries. State troopers say neither person was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 42-year-old Touchet woman, was not hurt.
The state patrol determined drugs and/or alcohol was involved in the crash and Parks was cited for DUI and second-degree negligent driving.