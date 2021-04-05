MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man is behind bars in Kittitas County after coming face-to-face with startled homeowners in Ellensburg over the weekend.
On Sunday at around 10 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Christopher Mathews of Moses Lake used a garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle to enter the home of the would-be burglary victims in south Ellensburg.
After opening the garage, the couple inside woke to him walking into their house through the door leading to the garage.
The homeowners verbally confronted the man and told him to leave. During the confrontation, Mathews told the couple he was “sent by people.”
Mathews left, but entered the vehicle in the home’s driveway. When he was contacted by the residents of the home again, he fled on foot.
Mathews was seen running through someone else’s property and was eventually taken down by deputies.
Mathews was booked for burglary and vehicle prowling.