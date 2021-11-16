SPOKANE - A Moses Lake man has been indicted in federal court in connection to shootout with a federal agent in Spokane.
Randy Coy James Holmes is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with assault with a deadly weapon on a federal law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the Nov. 5 shooting.
Holmes had been released from federal prison about two months ago after serving nearly two years behind bars on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction stemming from a 2017 arrest near Moses Lake.
The Nov. 5 shooting occurred outside a Spokane Motel 6 and involved an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
According to court records, Holmes had communicated with the undercover agent about buying a firearm.
As part of the undercover operation, an ATF agent agreed to meet with Holmes at the motel where the two ended up exchanging gunfire. Both the agent and Holmes were injured in the shooting.
Holmes is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing.