SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man and documented gang member was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in connection to a narcotics investigation.
Mario Robert Crittenden, 24, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 132 months in prison followed by five years of federal supervision.
According to court documents, Crittenden facilitated the distribution of a large amount of meth and heroin to an undercover ATF agent. During the year-long investigation that started in April 2020, Crittenden reportedly sold narcotics to an undercover agent on 15 occasions, resulting in the seizure of more than two pounds of meth. Investigators also reported the man was involved in the sale of firearms.
Court records show Crittenden told the undercover agent that he had previously engaged in a number of violent acts targeting rival gang members.
The AFT, FBI, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Moses Lake police were involved in the investigation.