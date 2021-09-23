KITTITAS - A Moses Lake man was injured in a late Monday night crash on Interstate 90 near Kittitas.
Christopher T. Beard, 29, was driving a 2002 Ford Focus east on I-90, reportedly at a high rate of speed, when he swerved from the left lane to the right lane and onto the shoulder where the car hit the rock wall, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on its wheels on the shoulder. Troopers say the engine of the car came to rest about 20 feet from the vehicle.
Beard was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.
The state patrol cited Beard for speeding and driving with a suspended license.