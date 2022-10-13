RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate.
Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
Neponuceno Sanchez was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for his injuries.
The driver of the Honda was not injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate the incident.