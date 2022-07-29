SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been indicted in federal court in connection to two alleged fraudulently-obtained CARES Act funding for a fictitious business.
Dondre Jackson, 29, is the latest to be indicted as part of the U.S. Attorney’s Eastern Washington COVID-19 Strike Force. Jackson is charged with four counts of wire fraud and two counts of false, fictitious or fraudulent claims in U.S. District Court in Spokane.
Jackson was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Thursday and was released after pleading not guilty to all counts.
Jackson is accused of fraudulently-obtaining two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for a fake catering business, according to court records. The indictment alleges the business did not exist and he falsified information and submitted fake documents to make it appear as though the business was legitimate and qualified for the loans.
Two Lincoln County residents — 36-year-old Stephanie Murphy and 42-year-old Stephen Murphy — were also indicted this week with nine counts of fraud in relation to there PP loans for an alleged fake landscaping and wood products manufacturing business.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the three defendants collectively obtained more than $100,000 in relief funding that was designated for legitimate small businesses struggling with the impact of COVID-19.
All three defendants could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.