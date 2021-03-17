SPOKANE - A Moses Lake man has been indicted in U.S. District Court in connection to a 2019 arrest where he was allegedly found with homemade explosive devices.
Timothy Riggins, 32, is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession of unregistered destructive devices.
On Nov. 3, 2019, Riggins allegedly threatened and robbed a woman in Moses Lake, fleeing in the woman’s car, according to Moses Lake police.
Riggins was located shortly after in the Gateway Estates neighborhood and allegedly ran from police. Riggins made it to an acquaintance’s home and went inside.
Officers reportedly found Riggins hiding inside a washing machine, according to police.
Moses Lake police retraced Riggin’s path and located some of the woman’s belongings, as well as three homemade explosives. Riggins had allegedly attached nails to the outside of three large firework shells, according to court records.
The Richland Bomb Squad was called in to safely remove the devices.
Riggins was charged in Grant County Superior Court with robbery and possession of an explosive device. He later posted bail and failed to show for court hearings. Police tracked Riggins down to a home in Othello in April 2020.
Riggins remains held in Grant County Jail.