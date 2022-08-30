SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man is facing federal drug charges in connection to an undercover drug buy in March.
Victor M. Rojas-Rivera was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records. Rojas-Rivera has pleaded not guilty, with a trial tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31.
On March 3, an undercover ATF agent reportedly conducted a controlled buy from Rojas-Rivera, who had agreed to meet at a specific location to sell meth. The drugs, about 455 grams, were sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration Lab for analysis.
In June, the lab results came back positive for meth, according to police.
Rojas-Rivera was indicted on Aug. 2 and remains in custody. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.