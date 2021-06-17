VANTAGE - A Moses Lake man was airlifted to a regional hospital following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 90 west of Vantage.
Gerald J. Brooks, 67, was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson west on I-90 when he reportedly veered off the highway toward the center dirt embankment, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Brooks was ejected from the bike and came to a stop on the road.
State troopers say Brooks was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries. His condition was not disclosed.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No charges or citations are expected against Brooks.