PASCO - A Moses Lake man was injured in a collision Thursday morning on US 395 north of Pasco.
Arlin Lindstrom, 69, was driving a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, south on US 395. His pickup truck collided with a semi-truck as the driver was attempting to turn northbound from Foster Wells Road onto the highway, according to the state patrol.
Arilin was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for his injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck, 44-year-old Ontario, Canada resident Ying H. Zhu, was not injured.
Southbound US 395 was shut down as troopers investigated the collision.
The state patrol determined Zhu failed to yield the right of way and charges are pending.