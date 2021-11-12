OTHELLO - A Moses Lake man is in custody on multiple charges in connection to an investigation into child pornography.
Dustin L. Blaske, 37, was booked into Grant County Jail for first and second degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first and second degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to Othello police.
Othello police street crimes detectives had been investigating Blaske, leading to a search warrant at a property in the 6800 block of Bacon Lane Northeast in Moses Lake. Blaske was taken into custody during the search.
The Spokane and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, Seattle Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security and the state Liquor and Cannabis Board assisted in the investigation.