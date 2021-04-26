MOSES LAKE - A driver reportedly led Moses Lake police on a chase Sunday because he wanted to race the officer. The chase ended with the suspect getting his car stuck in the Moses Lake Sand Dunes.
An officer was on patrol when the officer noticed a white car drive into a parking lot on East Kittleson Road. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Moses Lake resident Wesley Ball, was found to have a suspended driver’s license, according to Moses Lake police.
Ball reportedly began driving erratically in the parking lot, accelerating at a high rate before slamming on the brakes several times. Ball then left the parking lot while failing to stop at the intersection.
Police say Ball drove off at a high rate of speed, heading south on state Route 17, after the officer attempted a traffic stop. Ball continued onto Baseline Road and Road K.7 Northeast before turning onto Potato Hill Road. Ball eventually entered the Moses Lake Sand Dunes where his vehicle became stuck in the sand.
Ball was taken into custody and booked into jail for felony eluding, driving with a suspended license and a felony warrant for failing to appear in court. Ball reportedly told police he had noticed the officer prior to the chase and wanted to race the officer because he believed he could win a race. Police say Ball also admitted to using methamphetamine prior to the incident.