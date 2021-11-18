SPOKANE - A Moses Lake man was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child pornography case.
Donald R. Ricker, pleaded guilty in July 2019 in U.S. District Court to one count of production of child pornography. He was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised released. Ricker is likely to serve his sentence at a Colorado prison facility, according to court records.
Moses Lake police began investigating Ricker in June 2018 when a girl came forward reporting she was sexually assaulted by Ricker when she was 15. During the investigation, Ricker reached out to the girl through Facebook Messenger and over the phone.
“During the conversation, Ricker stated he had a 16-year-old girlfriend,” according to court records, which continued stating Ricker sent the girl several pictures of himself and another girl in the back of a van. A gold 1999 Ford Windstar van registered to Ricker was later observed by police at a home in Soap Lake during the investigation.
Police obtained a search warrant for Ricker’s Facebook account and found “conversations about child pornography and pictures (of one teenage girl),” court records stated.
The first reporting victim told police she met Ricker in 2015 and became friends on Facebook. On one afternoon, the two met in person in Ricker’s van parked at Walmart in the back corner of the parking lot.
“Ricker provided marijuana, which they smoked in the van, and then Ricker started kissing (the girl) and groping her under her clothes,” court records stated. The girl told police Ricker removed his pants and performed several sex acts.
The girl told police she blocked Ricker on Facebook but continued to receive messages from fake accounts she believed belonged to Ricker.
The girl agreed to help police, who received an intercept order to record conversations between the girl and Ricker.
During a Facebook Messenger conversation, the Moses Lake detective began typing the messages on the girl’s behalf. During the conversation, Ricker said he was involved with a 16-year-old girl in Moses Lake and then sent several pictures, including some nude, of the girl while police were still monitoring the conversation.
Ricker’s Facebook account included pictures of the teenage girl sent to another person on Facebook, where police say Ricker described a sexual relationship with the girl. He also sent pictures of what appeared to be him having sex with the girl, according to court records.
In another Facebook conversation, Ricker sent pictures and video to another person, and reportedly wrote “I’m selling her if you know anyone,” court records state. He also wrote to another person, “Her age is part of my obsession…Met her at 15.”