MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man was sentenced to a minimum of nearly 11 years in prison in a 2020 child molestation investigation.
Fredrick “Fred” Shaw previously pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to three counts of first-degree child molestation.
A judge on Wednesday sentenced Shaw to 130 months to life in prison.
In July of 2020, Moses Lake police began investigation Shaw when two 11-year-old girls reported that Shaw had sexually assaulted them, according to Moses Lake police. The girls told police Shaw would buy them gifts including electronics, cellphones and tobacco.
Investigators say Shaw had several pictures of his adult granddaughter on his phone that did not appear to be taken by Shaw or sent to him. Shaw claimed during an interview the pictures were sent to him and he had a special relationship with his granddaughter. Shaw’s granddaughter was contacted and told investigators Shaw and sexually assaulted her when she was a child.
“Due to the granddaughter living out of the area and potential for additional electronic evidence and expertise needed, a Homeland Security Special Agent opened an investigation on Shaw,” Detective Aaron Hintz stated. “That investigation led to a search warrant at Shaw’s house where electronic devices were seized and searched. Images of Shaw sexually assaulting his granddaughter in 2004, when she was age 10, were found on one of Shaw’s devices.”
A federal prosecutor reviewed the case and agreed to proceed with charges in U.S. District Court. As part of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors declined to file charges for production of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and Shaw agreed to plead guilty to child molestation in Grant County Superior Court.
“Our partnership with other agencies for these types of cases helps get the whole story and justice for all the victims,” Hintz stated. “The victims showed tremendous courage in speaking up about their abuse and have expressed that they are now ready to move on with their lives.”