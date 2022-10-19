SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.
Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Valdez to 204 months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised released.
According to federal court records, Valdez was involved in a residential burglary in February of 2021 in Spokane where he stole 11 firearms. Valdez then sold the firearms, one of which was used in a homicide of a child in Othello just days later.
In April 2021, the Washington State Patrol attempted to stop Valdez as he was driving between 90-100 mph. During the chase, Valdez threw a bag out the car window that contained a pistol and 822 grams of meth. Valdez was eventually taken into custody after crashing his vehicle through a fence.
In July 2021, Valdez was arrested again at a home in Moses Lake. Investigators recovered about 600 grams of meth, some of which was found in a child’s bedroom.
“Mr. Valdez endangered his community by distributing large quantities of illegal narcotics, trafficking in stolen firearms, leading police on a high speed chase, and keeping distribution quantities of methamphetamine in a child’s bedroom,” stated U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Here, Mr. Valdez’s distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms directly led to the homicide of a child and placed another child in danger. I’m grateful for the joint efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement, who helped bring Mr. Valdez to justice and who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and our neighborhoods strong.”
Moses Lake and Othello police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation into Valdez.
Valdez has previous felony convictions for drive-by shooting, unlawful firearm possession, eluding and possession of a stolen firearm.