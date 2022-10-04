MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall.
Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Briley to 24 months behind bars. His sentence is four months above the standard sentencing range of 15-20 months in prison. Moses Lake police reported Briley also had two DUI arrests in 2020, one also involving a hit-and-run, and a DUI arrest in 2008.
Moses Lake police responded on July 26 to a reported hit-and-run on North Stratford Road. The victim told police their vehicle was struck by a white pickup truck and the driver fled the scene. The victim followed the truck to a home on Dale Road where the driver, identified as Briley, reportedly staggered out of his truck and into the home.
Briley’s family told police he had been drinking all day and they had tried to get him to stop as he went to the liquor store.
Police took Briley into custody for DUI at the home. Police say no ignition interlock was installed on the pickup truck but a device was installed on a different truck at the home.