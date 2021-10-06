MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison in connection to a 2019 drive-by shooting.
Rodolfo Ramirez Jr. 36, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by three years of court supervision. He was also sentenced to a 24-month prison term to run consecutive to the firearm conviction sentence after a judge found Ramirez violated court supervision from a previous conviction.
Moses Lake police responded Dec. 21, 2019 to the 3100 block of West Wapato Drive after multiple shots were fired. Police say the shots were fired at a man outside a trailer. One bullet went through a trailer wall and into a bedroom where a 4-year-old boy was sleeping.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, and Ramirez had fled the scene before police arrived.
On Jan. 10, 2020, Ramirez was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a property in Adams County.
Inside the Adams County residence, police reportedly recovered a located .25 caliber pistol in a room Ramirez had been staying in.
“The actions of Ramirez placed the victim and innocent by-standers in grave danger,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Harrington. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is dedicated to seeking lengthy prison sentences for anyone involved in acts of violence.”