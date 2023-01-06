SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man who fraudulently obtained CARES Act funding for a fictitious business won’t serve any further jail time but has been ordered to pay back thousands of dollars.
Dondre Jackson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to false, fictitious or fraudulent claims. As part of a plea deal, four counts of wire fraud and one count of false, fictitious or fraudulent claims were dismissed.
A judge sentenced Jackson to one day behind bars with credit for timed served. He will be on supervised release for three years and must pay $54,999 in restitution, according to court records.
Jackson was taken into custody in July after being indicted in federal court. He fraudulently obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for a fake catering business by falsifying information and submitting fake documents to make it appear as though the business was legitimate and qualified for the loans.
According to court records, Jackson obtained about $50,000 in loans.