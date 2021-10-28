MOSES LAKE - Troopers say 61-year-old Blaise Cordero of Moses Lake is being blamed for a four-vehicle crash that killed a Clarkston man just south of Uniontown on Thursday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m. State Patrol officials say Cordero was driving a semi towing a trailer north on SR 195 in Whitman County when he drifted into oncoming traffic.
Cordero sideswiped a Honda Ridgeline truck traveling in the opposite direction. After getting hit, vehicle one traveling into the southbound lane of oncoming traffic and hit a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. After colliding with the first pickup truck, Troopers say Cordero hit a Ford F-350 traveling in the opposite direction.
Cordero’s collision with the Ford F-350 killed the driver. The deceased driver is identified as 58-year-old John Anthony of Clarkston. The cause of the crash is unknown and authorities haven’t confirmed if Cordero was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash.
Cordero was hurt, but refused treatment. One of the two other drivers that survived were hurt.
Charges against Cordero are pending.